Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.81

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and traded as high as $10.47. Investec Group shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Investec Group Stock Up 9.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.11%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

