Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 78.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
NASDAQ ICMB opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
