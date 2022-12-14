Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 78.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

NASDAQ ICMB opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

