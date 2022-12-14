Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

