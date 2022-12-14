Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Beacon Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.9% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $289.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.