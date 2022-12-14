Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,066,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 6,407,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,911,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 966,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after buying an additional 538,613 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.