Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Down 85.9% in November

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the November 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PFM traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $37.73. 309,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,751. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

