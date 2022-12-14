Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.65. 924,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,508,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 515,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

