Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,474,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $815,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $26.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

