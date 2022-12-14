Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 91,424 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. 702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,763. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

