Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Lowered by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,597 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94.

