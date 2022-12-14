International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFF. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $107.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,202. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $151.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

