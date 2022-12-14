International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.2% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 38,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 102.7% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.79.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

