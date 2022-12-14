Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.82

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.82 and traded as low as $10.53. Interface shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 263,896 shares.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a market cap of $610.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Interface by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Interface by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Interface by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Interface by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Interface by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

