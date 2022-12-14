Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.40. 10,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $138.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.37.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.