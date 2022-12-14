Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $330.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PODD. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.15.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $313.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.50 and a 200 day moving average of $251.79. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 261.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Insulet by 448.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

