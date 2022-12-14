Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 696.9% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Shares of IINN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 33,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,669. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.08.

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

