Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.29. 260,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

