Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells 8,090 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.00. 445,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.93. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $245.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 391.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.