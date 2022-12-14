Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) EVP Sells 4,972 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,670.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,989 shares in the company, valued at $400,730.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NATR stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 40,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on NATR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
About Nature’s Sunshine Products
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
