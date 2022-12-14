Insider Selling: Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) EVP Sells 4,972 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,670.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,989 shares in the company, valued at $400,730.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NATR stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 40,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NATR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 50.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1,065.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 63.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

