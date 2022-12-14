Insider Selling: Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells C$326,095.40 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total value of C$326,095.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,438.

Nathan Saul Monash also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$357,633.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$12.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 12.95. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lundin Gold Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUG. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Haywood Securities cut Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.68.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.