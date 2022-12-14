Insider Selling: Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) CFO Sells 3,612 Shares of Stock

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $27,306.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AJX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.56. 123,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,511. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is -168.75%.

AJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Ajax by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

