Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells 952 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

COST stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.20. 2,587,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,769. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $496.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.84. The stock has a market cap of $216.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

