Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Sells 10,600 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,606.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock remained flat at $5.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 144,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,773. The company has a market capitalization of $208.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.