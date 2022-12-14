Insider Buying: Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Acquires 69,646 Shares of Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Raelene Murphy purchased 69,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,824.76 ($49,881.59).

Tabcorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69.

Tabcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

