Insider Buying: Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) insider Eli N. Glezer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. 162,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,823. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $12.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

