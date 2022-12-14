Insider Buying: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO Acquires 29,161 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) CFO K Thomas Bailey purchased 29,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at $390,690.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NSTG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. 754,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,689. The company has a market cap of $356.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.61. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $43.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3,642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 935,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 910,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

