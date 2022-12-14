Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Shares Down 0.4%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57. 1,991 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.65.
Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.
