Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Stock Down 3.0 %
Innodata stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.99. Innodata has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%.
Institutional Trading of Innodata
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innodata (INOD)
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.