Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Innodata stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.99. Innodata has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Innodata by 48.1% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Innodata by 14.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

