Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Innate Pharma Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of IPHYF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $5.14.
About Innate Pharma
