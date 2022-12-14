Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,958 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

INDB stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.40. 736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,670. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

