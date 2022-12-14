Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.