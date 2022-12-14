Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Independence Realty Trust
In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.