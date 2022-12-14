Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. 275,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,807,836. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

