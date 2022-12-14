Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,424. The firm has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.36.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.