Independence Bank of Kentucky Invests $294,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,905 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,036,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $267,791,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 90,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,512. The company has a market cap of $205.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

