Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $388.08. 6,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,864. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.78.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

