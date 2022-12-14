Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $4.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $5,151,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.03. 431,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,118,117. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

