Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $825,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.58. The company had a trading volume of 156,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,498. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,834. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

