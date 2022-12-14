Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 169.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $440.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.68 and a 200 day moving average of $362.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

