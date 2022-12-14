Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,365. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $256.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

