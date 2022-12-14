Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,990,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,577,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Logitech International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,211,000 after buying an additional 372,459 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,556,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after buying an additional 169,312 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.74. 7,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,048. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $87.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Logitech International’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

