Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $762.40

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 762.40 ($9.35) and traded as high as GBX 816.67 ($10.02). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 806 ($9.89), with a volume of 253,018 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($12.70) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 786.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,253.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other news, insider John Langston acquired 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,045.44 ($2,509.43).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

