Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Down 69.6% in November

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Imperial Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 62,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.5754 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Imperial Brands Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,350 ($28.83) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($28.22) to GBX 2,500 ($30.67) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

