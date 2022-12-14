Immutable X (IMX) Trading Up 2% This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 2% against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $259.26 million and $5.75 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00002507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Immutable X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00509906 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $881.13 or 0.04868277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.23 or 0.30212166 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.