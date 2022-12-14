IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 1,023,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 938.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPGDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 11.00 to 13.25 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of IGO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IGO in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get IGO alerts:

IGO Stock Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS IPGDF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830. IGO has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

About IGO

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.