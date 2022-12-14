IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in IDEX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in IDEX by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Up 0.8 %

IEX stock opened at $242.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.43. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile



IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

