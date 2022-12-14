IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Up 3.2%

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.33. 23 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 399,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.
IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.98.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
