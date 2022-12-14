ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.86

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 9200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.2435 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 325,000.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,482.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

