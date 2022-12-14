ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LBOW stock opened at GBX 52.78 ($0.65) on Wednesday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 52 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.20 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of £64.02 million and a P/E ratio of 1,080.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.04.

About ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

