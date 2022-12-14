iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.86

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.86 and traded as high as C$77.44. iA Financial shares last traded at C$77.18, with a volume of 148,336 shares traded.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total transaction of C$362,749.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$768,084.73. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,000. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $466,702 over the last ninety days.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

