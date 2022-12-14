Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76. Approximately 588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

